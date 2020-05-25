German court rules Volkswagen car owners entitled to damages in emissions scandal

FILE PHOTO: The VW logo is seen at the site of the first hearing of a consumer group's class action suit on behalf of Volkswagen owners against VW over the diesel emissions cheating scandal, at the Higher Regional Court in Braunschweig, Germany, September 30, 2019. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

KARLSRUHE, Germany (Reuters) - A German federal court judge ruled on Monday that Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) has to pay compensation to motorists who purchased vehicles with manipulated diesel engines, a major blow for the carmaker in its home market as it continues to reel from the emissions scandal.

Germany’s highest court for civil disputes ruled that those who purchased the vehicles in question are entitled in principle to receive damages.