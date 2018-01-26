FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 26, 2018 / 4:15 PM / 3 days ago

Porsche readying software update to avert ban of Macan -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Porsche plans to recall diesel-engined Macan models so that it can update their software and avert a German ban on sales, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

“We are readying a software update,” the source, who declined to be named, said on Friday.

Germany’s Federal Motor Transport Authority KBA has demanded a Feb. 1 meeting to discuss the vehicle’s emission levels, Porsche said, after Germany’s Bild am Sonntag paper said KBA is considering a ban of Macan models equipped with 6 cylinder TDI engines.

Porsche’s diesel engines are supplied by sister brand Audi . (Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Edward Taylor; Editing by Alexander Ratz and Susan Fenton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.