FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
World Cup 2018
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
June 18, 2018 / 2:11 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

VW names Bram Schot as interim Audi CEO - Sueddeutsche Zeitung

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Volkswagen’s supervisory board has nominated Bram Schot as interim chief executive at its luxury brand Audi following the arrest of Rupert Stadler, Germany’s Sueddeutsche Zeitung said on Monday, without citing sources.

Audi board member Bram Schot attends the company's annual news conference in Ingolstadt, Germany, March 15, 2018. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Audi is a division of Volkswagen. Audi’s supervisory board has yet to sign off on the nomination, Sueddeutsche said.

A Volkswagen spokesman said the carmaker had not yet made a formal decision about a new chief executive for Audi.

Stadler is the most senior company official to be detained so far since Volkswagen (VW) admitted in September 2015 to using illegal software to rig U.S. emissions tests on diesel engines.

Reporting by Edward Taylor and Jan Schwartz; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.