Audi CEO Stadler presses for release from German custody

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Audi’s suspended Chief Executive Rupert Stadler has appealed to a court to be released from custody after spending the past month in jail, the Munich prosecutor’s office said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Audi CEO, Rupert Stadler arrives for the company's annual news conference in Ingolstadt, Germany, March 15, 2017. REUTERS/Lukas Barth/File Photo

Stadler was arrested in mid-June as part of a broader probe into emissions cheating at the premium brand, which is part of Volkswagen Group.

He is being held at a prison in the Bavarian city of Augsburg. A Munich court now needs to review his appeal.

Stadler initially cooperated with prosecutors but has now stopped giving statements, the prosecutor’s office said.

Munich prosecutors are probing Stadler and another member of Audi’s top management for suspected fraud and false advertising tied to illegal pollution levels in its cars and manipulated vehicle tests.

Audi named sales executive Abraham Schot as an interim replacement with immediate effect after Stadler was detained.