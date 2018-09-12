FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 12, 2018 / 8:25 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

German consumer body to file class action suit against Volkswagen on Nov. 1

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German consumer protection organization vzbv on Wednesday said it would file a class action lawsuit against Volkswagen on Nov. 1.

FILE PHOTO: A car with the Volkswagen VW logo badge is seen on display at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., January 16, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

The suit will concern vehicles with diesel engines of type EA 189, vzbv said, adding that it was its aim to determine that consumers had been intentionally harmed by the carmaker’s use of manipulated software.

Volkswagen said possibility of class action suits did not change its standpoint that there was no legal basis for consumers to make claims in connection to the diesel issue in Germany.

Reporting by Hans-Edzard Busemann; Additional reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
