BERLIN, June 15 (Reuters) - Volkswagen said on Thursday its truck and bus division had signed a letter of intent with Russia's GAZ group to examine prospects for a long-term business cooperation.

The two companies are looking at prospects for a strategic partnership on supplies and joint assembly of components, VW said. VW said the letter of intent underlined the carmaker's commitment to the Russian market. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Edmund Blair)