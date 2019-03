A Volkswagen logo is seen on a new car model at the 89th Geneva International Motor Show in Geneva, Switzerland March 5, 2019. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s environment court on Thursday imposed a penalty of 5 billion Indian rupees ($71.39 million) on Volkswagen AG related to emission violations, local television channels said.

The case relates to health damage caused by excess emissions of pollutants and emissions violations.

($1 = 70.0350 Indian rupees)