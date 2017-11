WOLFSBURG, Germany, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Volkswagen will spend more than 34 billion euros ($40 billion) on electric cars, autonomous driving and new mobility services by the end of 2022, the group said on Friday.

Total group investments by 2022 will total about 72 billion euros, the group said, confirming an earlier Reuters story. ($1 = 0.8481 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer, Christoph Steitz, and Jan Schwartz; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)