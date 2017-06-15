FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 15, 2017 / 3:40 AM / 2 months ago

German exec at Volkswagen Japan arrested for suspected drug use

1 Min Read

Herbert Diess, chairman of the board of Volkswagen brand, holds a card during a media presentation of new Arteon car of German carmaker Volkswagen in Hanover, Germany, May 31, 2017.Fabian Bimmer

TOKYO (Reuters) - Volkswagen Group Japan KK senior executive Thomas Siebert was arrested on suspicion of using an illegal stimulant, the company said.

Siebert, a 53-year-old German, was arrested on Wednesday, the company said in a statement without elaborating on the drug involved.

"We deeply regret the fact an employee of our company has been arrested due to his personal affairs," it said, adding it was cooperating with the investigation.

Police declined to comment.

Kyodo News reported earlier on that, according to police, the arrest followed a tip-off from the postal service.

Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Stephen Coates

