Volkswagen Leasing announces German auto ABS VCL 26

LONDON, March 7 (IFR) - Originator & Servicer: Volkswagen Leasing GmbH (Germany) Arranger: BAML Joint Lead Managers: BAML/Commerzbank Joint Bookrunners: BAML/Commerzbank Co-Managers: Credit Agricole/Scotiabank/RBC CL Size(€mm) C/M/S* CE WAL BMK LFM STATUS A 940.0 AAA/Aaa/AAA 7.2% 1.21 1mE Feb-24 Offered B 21.0 A+/A1/A+ 5.1% 2.00 1mE Feb-24 Offered * Rating agencies are Creditreform/Moody's/S&P. WAL assumes 0% default & delinquencies; 10% clean-up call; 5% CPR Class A is expected to be offered at a cash price above 100%. - Roadshow meetings/calls available upon request - Expected Closing/Settlement: 25 April 2018 - First IPD: 21 May 2018 - Legal Final Maturity: February 2024 - 10% Clean-up Call option - Minimum Class A and B denominations: €100,000 + €100,000 - Registration: Reg S Registered only - Listing: Luxembourg Stock Exchange - Billing & Delivery: BofAML - Deal Roadshow: Entry Code (Case Sensitive): VCL261 Direct Link to Presentation: dealroadshow.com/?ec=VCL261 The provisional underlying German auto lease pool has 101,653 contracts, Avg Contract size is €9,838 , Weighted Avg Seasoning is 7.81 months, Used/demo vehicles 4.72%, Closed End Contract/Open End Contract 99.12/0.88%, no R.V. risk, no replenishment period C/E: Subordinated loan 3.0%, Over-collateralisation 0.9% and fully funded Cash Collateral 1.2%, amortising with a floor of 1.0% during the life of the notes, plus Class B 2.1% for Class A (Reporting by Chris Moore)