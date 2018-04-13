VW trucks IPO to bring in up to 7 billion euros - Spiegel

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Volkswagen hopes to raise 6 billion to 7 billion euros ($7.4-$8.6 billion) through a listing of its trucks and buses division, German magazine Der Spiegel reported, not citing where it obtained the information.

File Photo: A VW logo is seen in front of the main building of the Volkswagen brand at the Volkswagen headquarters during a media tour to present Volkswagen's so called "Blaue Fabrik" (Blue Factory) environmental program, in Wolfsburg, Germany May 19, 2017. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer/Files

Volkswagen aims to sell up to 25 percent of the business as part of the listing and keep a majority, the magazine said. Sources told Reuters earlier this week that Volkswagen is planning to list the division in the first quarter of next year.

Volkswagen was not immediately available for comment.

($1 = 0.8121 euros)