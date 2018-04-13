FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
April 13, 2018 / 12:25 PM / Updated 22 minutes ago

VW trucks IPO to bring in up to 7 billion euros - Spiegel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Volkswagen hopes to raise 6 billion to 7 billion euros ($7.4-$8.6 billion) through a listing of its trucks and buses division, German magazine Der Spiegel reported, not citing where it obtained the information.

File Photo: A VW logo is seen in front of the main building of the Volkswagen brand at the Volkswagen headquarters during a media tour to present Volkswagen's so called "Blaue Fabrik" (Blue Factory) environmental program, in Wolfsburg, Germany May 19, 2017. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer/Files

Volkswagen aims to sell up to 25 percent of the business as part of the listing and keep a majority, the magazine said. Sources told Reuters earlier this week that Volkswagen is planning to list the division in the first quarter of next year.

Volkswagen was not immediately available for comment.

($1 = 0.8121 euros)

Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Andreas Cremer; Editing by Victoria Bryan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.