July 31, 2018 / 7:42 AM / Updated an hour ago

Volkswagen to name company insider as COO - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HAMBURG (Reuters) - Volkswagen is set to name Ralf Brandstaetter, the procurement chief of its core VW brand, as its group Chief Operating Officer, a person familiar with the matter said.

A giant logo of Volkswagen is pictured on the wall of its production facility in Wolfsburg, Germany, April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/File Photo

Brandstaetter will take on the new job in addition to his existing responsibilities, the person told Reuters on Tuesday.

His appointment comes as Volkswagen’s new Chief Executive Herbert Diess undertakes the most far-reaching shake-up in the carmaker’s history, seeking to unite a company whose feuding factions have often slowed reform.

German daily Bild first reported VW’s plans to name Brandstaetter as COO.

Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Douglas Busvine

