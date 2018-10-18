FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 18, 2018 / 5:59 PM / Updated an hour ago

VW's Porsche expects to repeat record vehicle sales this year

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Volkswagen’s Porsche sports car brand is confident it can repeat last year’s record sales in 2018, the division’s chief executive told Reuters.

The logo of Porsche is seen during the first press day of the Paris auto show, in Paris, France, October 2, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Porsche sold 196,562 vehicles during the first nine months of the year, with Europe showing a 9 percent increase and China, the world’s largest car market, growing by 4 percent.

“In light of these good numbers we expect that we can reach last year’s record again,” Oliver Blume said in e-mailed comments on Thursday.

Porsche delivered 246,375 vehicles in 2017.

Reporting by Edward Taylor; Writing by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Alexandra Hudson

