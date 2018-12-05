Volkswagen brand seeks €6 billion cost, efficiency gains by 2023: Handelsblatt

FILE PHOTO: A car with the Volkswagen VW logo badge is seen on display at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., January 16, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Volkswagen’s (VOWG_p.DE) core brand will seek cost and efficiency gains of almost 6 billion euros ($6.8 bln) in an effort to raise the VW brand’s operating margin to 6 percent by 2023, German daily Handelsblatt said, citing company sources.

Volkswagen has said it seeks to achieve an operating return on sales of at least 6 percent by 2025.

Around 3 billion euros in cost and efficiency gains will come from better pricing of passenger cars and a push to sell higher-margin models, while another 3 billion euros in savings comes from reducing the complexity of the cars on offer, and a cut in administrative costs, a source close to the company told Reuters.

($1 = 0.8811 euros)