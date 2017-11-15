FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Volkswagen says adheres to works council remuneration law
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Eyes on the 'Crocodile' as military sweeps to power
Zimbabwe
Eyes on the 'Crocodile' as military sweeps to power
Q&A: Too much nonsense in Bollywood, says Rohit Shetty
BOLLYWOOD
Q&A: Too much nonsense in Bollywood, says Rohit Shetty
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 15, 2017 / 8:27 AM / Updated 20 hours ago

Volkswagen says adheres to works council remuneration law

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Volkswagen said on Wednesday that it obeyed the law in the payment of its works council chief, Bernd Osterloh.

The statement comes a day after prosecutors and tax authorities raided the offices of several senior officials of Volkswagen on suspicions of overpayment to Osterloh.

The works council said Osterloh’s office had also been searched, adding that Osterloh himself was not the target of the investigation.

Both VW and the works council said they were confident that Osterloh’s remuneration would be found to be compliant with the law. (Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.