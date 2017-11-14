Volkswagen says offices of CFO, HR chief, chairman raided by tax authorities and prosecutors

FRANKFURT, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Prosecutors and tax authorities on Tuesday raided the offices of several senior officials of Volkswagen, the German car-maker said.

Investigators searched the offices of supervisory board chairman Hans Dieter Poetsch, finance chief Frank Witter, and human resources head Karlheinz Blessing, a Volkswagen spokesman said.

Neither the works council nor the prosecutor in Braunschweig were immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; Writing by Tom Sims; Editing by Angus MacSwan)