FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Volkswagen says offices of CFO, HR chief, chairman raided by tax authorities and prosecutors
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Sessions changes statement about Trump campaign, Russia
U.S.
Sessions changes statement about Trump campaign, Russia
Blake Shelton named People's 2017 'Sexiest Man Alive'
Entertainment
Blake Shelton named People's 2017 'Sexiest Man Alive'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 14, 2017 / 9:26 PM / Updated 11 hours ago

Volkswagen says offices of CFO, HR chief, chairman raided by tax authorities and prosecutors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Prosecutors and tax authorities on Tuesday raided the offices of several senior officials of Volkswagen, the German car-maker said.

Investigators searched the offices of supervisory board chairman Hans Dieter Poetsch, finance chief Frank Witter, and human resources head Karlheinz Blessing, a Volkswagen spokesman said.

Neither the works council nor the prosecutor in Braunschweig were immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; Writing by Tom Sims; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.