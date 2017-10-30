FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VW brand expects growth in Q4 after Q3 earnings double
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 30, 2017 / 8:15 AM

VW brand expects growth in Q4 after Q3 earnings double

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Volkswagen expects profit and sales at its main autos division to keep growing in the fourth quarter after core earnings doubled in the three months ended Sept. 30, it said.

VW’s largest division by revenue lifted its profit guidance, saying it now expects the operating margin to moderately exceed a 2.5-to-3.5 percent target range after previously guiding for the profitability benchmark to come in at the upper end of that corridor.

“For the remainder of the year, the brand management board expects the positive business development of the first three quarters to continue,” the VW brand said on Monday.

Fixed costs at the VW brand were flat in the July-to-September period despite growing model launches, the carmaker said, without being more specific. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
