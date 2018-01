FRANKFURT, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Germany’s Volkswagen , vying for the top spot among the world’s largest carmakers, reported a gain in 2017 sales of 4.3 percent to 10.7 million vehicles.

Rivals Toyota and Renault-Nissan are expected to announce full-year unit sales at the end of January and February, respectively.

VW group’s gains in December, up 8.5 percent from a year earlier to 1.0 million vehicles, were driven by growth in China and Germany. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger)