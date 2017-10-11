FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VW's Skoda Auto committed to Czech Republic, plans to add jobs -Skoda CEO
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 11, 2017 / 6:53 AM / 6 days ago

VW's Skoda Auto committed to Czech Republic, plans to add jobs -Skoda CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Volkswagen’s Czech carmaker Skoda Auto plans to add jobs in the Czech Republic and remains committed to the country, Skoda’s Chief Executive Bernhard Maier told reporters on Wednesday amid worries the Czechs could lose some production to Germany.

Reuters reported last week that Volkswagen managers and unions were seeking to curb competition from lower-cost stablemate Skoda and move some of its production to Germany, raising worries among Czech unions.

Maier met on Wednesday with Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka. At a news conference, Sobotka said Skoda had assured him it would do the maximum not to jeopardise Czech jobs.

Reporting by Robert Muller; writing by Jason Hovet; editing by Jason Neely

