PRAGUE, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Czech carmaker Skoda Auto, a unit of Volkswagen, posted its best monthly result ever in November, with deliveries rising 17.5 percent year-on-year to 114,600 cars, it said on Wednesday.

Skoda said it posted double-digit growth in its markets in Europe, India and China, driven mainly by sales of its larger model cars and SUVs. (Reporting by Jason Hovet)