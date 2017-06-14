FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Volkswagen's Slovak plant workers call strike over wage demand
June 14, 2017 / 1:33 PM / 2 months ago

Volkswagen's Slovak plant workers call strike over wage demand

1 Min Read

Volkswagen cars stand outside the painting shops at the Volkswagen headquarters during a media tour to present Volkswagen's so called "Blaue Fabrik" (Blue Factory) environmental program, in Wolfsburg, Germany May 19, 2017.Fabian Bimmer/Files

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Workers at Volkswagen's Slovak factory voted to strike from Tuesday over demands for a higher wage rise, the carmaker's union said on Wednesday.

The union expects majority participation in the strike, leading to a production stop, union officials were quoted as saying in local media.

The union said in a statement the strike would be unlimited.

VW's Slovak unit said last week that union demands for a 16 percent pay hike were unacceptable.

The company has offered a base pay rise of 4.3 percent, along with a one-off payment of 350 euros and other bonuses.

Reporting by Jason Hovet; editing by Alexander Smith

