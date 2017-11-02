FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VW says IPO of trucks business among options: Manager Magazin
November 2, 2017 / 9:15 AM / 2 days ago

VW says IPO of trucks business among options: Manager Magazin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Volkswagen could list its trucks business as a way to achieve its goal of turning the unit into a “global champion”, a board member for the carmaker was quoted as saying in an interview.

FILE PHOTO: Volkswagen's logos are pictured at the 45th Tokyo Motor Show in Tokyo, Japan October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

“A stock listing is among our options,” trucks chief Andreas Renschler told Manager Magazin Online, adding that no decisions had been made on the matter.

He also said that expanding in Russia or Southeast Asia were other possible strategic paths.

Volkswagen in July said that an initial public offering of its trucks business had no priority at the moment, adding the group’s focus was on boosting synergies among its truck brands.

Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Maria Sheahan

