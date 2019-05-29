VW Tennessee plant employees to vote on whether to join union

FILE PHOTO: A general view of the Volkswagen plant in Chattanooga,Tennessee February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Christopher Aluka Berry

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Volkswagen AG and the United Auto Workers union confirmed on Wednesday that workers at the German automaker’s Chattanooga, Tennessee assembly will vote June 12, 13 and 14 on whether to unionize.

The UAW had petitioned the National Labor Relations Board last month to set the dates for the election to represent about 1,700 trade and production workers at the plant that builds cars and sport-utility vehicles. Workers at the plant in 2014 narrowly voted against unionizing in a blow to the UAW’s efforts to organize U.S plants operated by foreign automakers.