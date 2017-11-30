VW's unions fully back management's turnaround efforts -CEO

BERLIN, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Volkswagen brand’s management has the full backing of labour unions as it pushes ahead with the implementation of a multi-billion-euro turnaround plan, the carmaker’s chief executive said.

VW’s mass-market brand has been undergoing heavy restructuring since it agreed with the works council on plans to cut 3.7 billion euros ($4.41 billion) of costs per year from 2020 and slash 23,000 jobs in Germany via natural attrition.

“I cannot complain about the cooperation with the works council,” VW brand chief executive Herbert Diess said at a news conference, citing “very constructive” dealings with the unions.

“We are making good progress,” the CEO said, adding that the works council stands behind the goals of the so-called “future pact” agreed a year ago. ($1 = 0.8395 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)