FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Volkswagen brand September sales hit record on strong demand in China, Americas
Sections
Featured
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Islamic State Raqqa defeat may herald wider struggle for U.S.
MIDDLE EAST
Islamic State Raqqa defeat may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Child sex abuse rising with Internet use
Editor's Picks
Child sex abuse rising with Internet use
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money News
October 6, 2017 / 12:43 PM / 12 days ago

Volkswagen brand September sales hit record on strong demand in China, Americas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Volkwagen company logo is seen during the Volkswagen Phideon launch ceremony in Shanghai, China October 21, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song/Files

BERLIN (Reuters) - Volkswagen on Friday reported the highest-ever September sales result for its core namesake brand, with global registrations up 8 percent year-on-year to 593,700 vehicles.

Nine-month deliveries of VW’s largest division by sales and revenue rose 2.7 percent to 4.49 million autos, with gains in China and the Americas offsetting a decline in western Europe, the carmaker said.

“There are also clear signs of an upturn in the home market of Germany, current orders are well above the previous month,” sales chief Juergen Stackmann said, without being more specific.

Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Douglas Busvine

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.