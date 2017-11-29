FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
VW CEO sees "strong" Nov/Dec sales, new record in 2017
Sections
Featured
Sensex falls over 300 points; GDP data, derivatives expiry in focus
Live
Market Jockey
Sensex falls over 300 points; GDP data, derivatives expiry in focus
Opinion: Bitcoin at $10,000 is even more dangerous
Crypto-Currency
Opinion: Bitcoin at $10,000 is even more dangerous
Dating in Delhi when you're poor
Editor's Picks
Dating in Delhi when you're poor
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 29, 2017 / 12:47 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

VW CEO sees "strong" Nov/Dec sales, new record in 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Volkswagen Chief Executive Matthias Mueller said on Wednesday the group’s “strong trend” in auto sales would continue with November and December figures, enabling the carmaker to post record deliveries this year.

Group registrations including the Audi and Porsche nameplates jumped 8.2 percent in October to 940,800 cars, extending the 10-month gain to 3.2 percent or 8.75 million.

“All brands have most recently developed strongly,” Mueller said on Wednesday at a staff gathering in Wolfsburg. “And I trust that also the two remaining months will confirm the strong trend.”

VW group may post a new record in deliveries this year, the CEO said, after 10.3 million sales in 2016. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.