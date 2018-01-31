FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 31, 2018 / 6:37 AM / a day ago

Truck maker Volvo Q4 profit in line with forecast, raises market outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Swedish truckmaker AB Volvo reported a rise in fourth-quarter core earnings in line with market expectations on the back of strong demand for commercial vehicles and raised its 2018 outlook for truck markets in both Europe and North America.

Adjusted operating profit at the group, which also makes construction equipment, buses and engines, rose to 7.33 billion Swedish crowns ($932 million) versus a year-ago 5.66 billion to undershoot a mean forecast of 7.39 billion seen in a poll of analysts. ($1 = 7.8646 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Niklas Pollard; editing by Niklas Pollard)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
