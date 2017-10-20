FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Truckmaker Volvo Q3 core profit beats forecast
October 20, 2017

Truckmaker Volvo Q3 core profit beats forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Swedish truckmaker AB Volvo reported a bigger than expected rise in third-quarter core earnings on Friday on the back of a broad upturn in demand and raised its market outlook for both Europe and North America.

Adjusted operating profit at the Gothenburg-based group rose to 7.02 billion Swedish crowns ($861 million) from a year-ago 4.85 billion to beat a mean forecast of 6.20 billion seen in a poll of analysts. ($1 = 8.1513 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Johannes Hellstrom)

