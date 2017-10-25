Vontobel sees advised client assets swell to 175.3 bln Sfr in Q3

ZURICH, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Swiss private bank and asset manager Vontobel grew its advised client assets in the third quarter to 175.3 billion Swiss francs ($176.9 billion), from 164.7 billion francs at the end of June.

Vontobel saw “strong” net new money growth, a closely-watched indicator of future earnings in money management, across all its divisions, the Zurich-based bank said on Wednesday.

“We continue to expect a solid result for the financial year 2017,” Chief Executive Zeno Staub said in a statement.