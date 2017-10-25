FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vontobel sees advised client assets swell to 175.3 bln Sfr in Q3
Sections
Featured
Doms of Varanasi make a living among the dead
INDIA INSIGHT
Doms of Varanasi make a living among the dead
Global growth? Sure. But still not much inflation pressure
Reuters Poll
Global growth? Sure. But still not much inflation pressure
Japan's automakers tuning up to rekindle youthful passion for cars
Autos
Japan's automakers tuning up to rekindle youthful passion for cars
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 25, 2017 / 5:21 AM / a day ago

Vontobel sees advised client assets swell to 175.3 bln Sfr in Q3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Swiss private bank and asset manager Vontobel grew its advised client assets in the third quarter to 175.3 billion Swiss francs ($176.9 billion), from 164.7 billion francs at the end of June.

Vontobel saw “strong” net new money growth, a closely-watched indicator of future earnings in money management, across all its divisions, the Zurich-based bank said on Wednesday.

“We continue to expect a solid result for the financial year 2017,” Chief Executive Zeno Staub said in a statement.

$1 = 0.9908 Swiss francs Reporting by Joshua Franklin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.