#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 16, 2018 / 9:19 AM / 2 days ago

CORRECTED-VW's Skoda delivers record 1.2 mln cars in 2017 after SUV launch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects year in first paragraph to 2017, not 2018)

PRAGUE, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Czech carmaker Skoda Auto, a Volkswagen unit, boosted its global sales by 6.6 percent to a record 1.2 million vehicles in 2017 after the launch of new SUV models and growth in Europe, it said on Tuesday.

Skoda delivered over 1 million cars for the fourth year in a row as its sales continue to grow, helped last year by starting sales of its full-sized SUV Kodiaq and mid-sized SUV Karoq.

China remained Skoda’s biggest market and grew 2.5 percent, followed by Germany and the home Czech market, where a fast-growing economy has boosted sales. (Reporting by Jason Hovet)

