Wacker Chemie raises full-year profit guidance

July 28 (Reuters) - German specialty chemicals maker Wacker Chemie raised its core profit outlook for the full year, citing the strength of its chemical business as well as income from the reduction of its stake in Siltronic AG .

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for 2017 are now expected to be between 900 million and 935 million euros ($1.05-1.09 billion), up from a previous forecast of a decline by a mid-single-digit percentage.

For the second quarter, Wacker Chemie reported EBITDA down 4 percent at 253.4 million euros, in line with analyst estimates in a Reuters poll.