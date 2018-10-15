UAE's Waha Capital acquires minority stake in Dubai's Petronash

ABU DHABI (Reuters) - UAE investment firm Waha Capital on Monday said it acquired a significant minority stake in Dubai-based oil field services company Petronash Holdings for $88 million.

Abu Dhabi-listed Waha may further increase its stake in Petronash up to 50 percent, it said in a statement.

Petronash, as part of this deal, will set up research and development centres in Chennai (India) and Dammam (Saudi Arabia) to drive innovation, the statement said.