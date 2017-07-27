FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 27, 2017 / 10:09 PM / 12 days ago

UPDATE 1-Walmex says 2nd qtr profit more than doubled on Suburbia sale

2 Min Read

(Adds details on sales, forecasts, new stores and stock price)

MEXICO CITY, July 27 (Reuters) - Wal-Mart de Mexico on Thursday said net profit in the second quarter more that doubled due to the sale of clothing chain Suburbia to department store and shopping mall operator El Puerto De Liverpool .

The company, Mexico's biggest retailer, said in a report to Mexico's bourse that net profit rose 118 percent to 13.5 billion pesos ($743 million) over the three-month period.

The company said it recorded a net gain of 7 billion pesos from the sale of Suburbia.

The result was more than double the net profit expected in a Reuters poll of six analysts, the average of which was nearly 6.6 billion pesos.

Total revenue rose 9 percent to 135.7 billion pesos in the second quarter compared to the same period last year. Walmex, as the company is known, said it opened 21 stores from April to June, taking its total number of locations to 3,046.

Online sales rose 35 percent, but the segment is still less than 1 percent of its total sales.

Walmex shares closed down nearly 0.9 percent at 42.31 pesos before the report was released.

$1 = 18.143 Mexican pesos on June 30 Reporting by Anthony Esposito and Noe Torres; Editing by Chris Reese

