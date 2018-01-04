FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Walgreens quarterly profit falls 22 pct
Sections
Featured
Asia currencies to pare 2017 gains but growth to cushion them
Markets
Asia currencies to pare 2017 gains but growth to cushion them
Apple, researchers eye patches to solve Intel chip flaws
CYBER RISK
Apple, researchers eye patches to solve Intel chip flaws
'Game of Thrones' last season set for 2019
Entertainment
'Game of Thrones' last season set for 2019
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
January 4, 2018 / 12:14 PM / a day ago

Walgreens quarterly profit falls 22 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Drugstore chain Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc on Thursday reported a 22.1 percent fall in quarterly profit, partly hurt by an impairment charge related to its investment in Chinese wholesale partner Guangzhou Pharmaceuticals.

Net income attributable to Walgreens fell to $821 million, or 81 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Nov. 30, from $1.05 billion, or 97 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose 7.9 pct to $30.74 billion. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.