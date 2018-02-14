UPDATE 2-Portugal´s Sonae denies interest in Walmart Brazil operations

(Adds Sonae denial)

SAO PAULO, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Portuguese retail conglomerate Sonae SGPS SA denied an interest in Walmart Inc’s Brazilian operations after Brazilian newspaper Valor Economico reported on Wednesday that the company could partner with buyout firms.

Sonae said in a statement that it is “in not involved in the matter”. Representatives of Walmart declined to comment.

Reuters reported on Jan. 21 that Walmart was in talks with buyout funds Advent International Corp, GP Investments Ltd and Acon Investments LLC to sell a major stake in its Brazilian operations. Walmart had sounded out rival retailers, which had showed no interest. (Reporting by Daniel Alvarenga in Lisbon, Alexandra Alper and Tatiana Bautzer in Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Frances Kerry)