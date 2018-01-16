Top Walmart executive to be appointed International CEO - source

(Reuters) - Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT.N) Chief Operating Officer Judith McKenna will take up the role of chief executive of its international unit, according to a source with knowledge of the matter.

The role is seen by many as a stepping stone to the top job at the world’s largest retailer, with current CEO Doug McMillon and his predecessor Mike Duke having run the international unit previously.

The current International CEO David Cheesewright’s future role with the company is not immediately clear, another source said.

McKenna could take up the new job on Feb. 1, Bloomberg reported earlier, citing people familiar with the matter. bloom.bg/2mH0eh4

Wal-Mart’s international business reported net sales of $29.55 billion in the last reported quarter, accounting for nearly a quarter of the company’s total net sales.