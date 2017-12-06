FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wal-Mart drops Stores from name to shed brick and mortar image
December 6, 2017 / 5:25 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

Wal-Mart drops Stores from name to shed brick and mortar image

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Wal-Mart Stores Inc will be known as Walmart Inc, effective Feb. 1, the world’s largest retailer said on Wednesday, as part of its efforts to rebrand itself as more than a brick and mortar store.

FILE PHOTO: A general view shows a Wal-Mart store in Monterrey, Mexico, August 10, 2016. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril/File Photo

The name change highlights the company’s online, pickup and delivery and mobile shopping capabilities.

“Our customers know us as Walmart and today they shop with us not only in our stores but online and with our app as well,” Chief Executive Doug McMillon said.

The company, which has more than 11,600 stores around the world, will continue to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ‘WMT’.

Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

