Wal-Mart sees 40 pct growth in U.S. online sales for fiscal 2019
#Regulatory News
October 10, 2017 / 11:38 AM / 7 days ago

Wal-Mart sees 40 pct growth in U.S. online sales for fiscal 2019

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Wal-Mart Stores Inc on Tuesday forecast U.S. online sales to increase by about 40 percent and overall net sales by at least 3 percent in the fiscal year ending January 2019.

The retailer, which will hold its investor meeting on Tuesday, also said it would buy back $20 billion of its shares over two years.

The company forecast profit for fiscal year 2019 to increase about 5 percent over the expected adjusted earnings of $4.30 to $4.40 per share for the year ending January 2018. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

