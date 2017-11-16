FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Wal-Mart's third-quarter comparable sales beat estimates
Sections
Featured
Modi remains overwhelmingly popular, says Pew poll
India
Modi remains overwhelmingly popular, says Pew poll
India tells NTPC to mix crop residue with coal to reduce smog
Pollution
India tells NTPC to mix crop residue with coal to reduce smog
Mugabe's fate hangs in the balance amid coup confusion
WORLD
Mugabe's fate hangs in the balance amid coup confusion
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 16, 2017 / 12:13 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Wal-Mart's third-quarter comparable sales beat estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Wal-Mart Stores Inc, the world’s largest retailer, reported its 13th consecutive rise in quarterly comparable sales on Thursday, driven by an increase in the number of shoppers who visited stores and online purchases.

Sales at U.S. stores open at least a year rose 2.7 percent, excluding fuel, in the third quarter ended Oct. 31. Analysts forecast a gain of 1.7 percent, according to a poll by research firm Consesus Metrix. The retailer has recorded more than three straight years of growth, unmatched by any other retailer.

Adjusted earnings per share increased to $1, beating expectations of 97 cents per share.

Online sales soared 50 percent during the quarter, exceeding growth rates in the industry, but slower from the previous quarter’s 60 percent rise. (Reporting by Nandita Bose in Chicago; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.