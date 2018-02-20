FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 20, 2018 / 11:46 AM / a day ago

Walmart holiday quarter profit falls, comparable sales beat estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 20 (Reuters) - U.S. retailer Walmart Inc on Tuesday reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit even as comparable sales in the U.S. market rose for the 14th consecutive quarter.

Sales at U.S. stores open at least a year rose 2.6 percent, excluding fuel, in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 31. Analysts forecast a gain of 2 percent, according to a poll by research firm Consensus Metrix.

Adjusted earnings per share increased to $1.33 per share, missing expectations of $1.37 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Online sales grew 23 percent during the quarter, slower than the previous quarter’s 50 percent rise. (Reporting by Nandita Bose in New York, editing by Louise Heavens)

