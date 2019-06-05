Bernie Sanders accuses Walmart of paying 'starvation wages'

Democratic presidential candidate and U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) arrives to the SEIU California Democratic Delegate Breakfast in San Francisco, California, U.S. June 1, 2019. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

ROGERS, Ark. (Reuters) - Democratic U.S. presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders said Walmart Inc should increase wages for its workers and stop fueling income inequality in the country.

Speaking at Walmart’s shareholder meeting on Wednesday, the U.S. senator said: “Despite the incredible wealth of Walmart’s owners” the company pays “starvation wages.”

He presented a shareholder proposal at the event asking the world’s largest retailer to give its hourly employees a seat on its board and pressed the company to raise base wages to $15 an hour for its hourly workforce.