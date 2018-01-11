FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wal-Mart's Sam's Club to shut stores after "review"
January 11, 2018 / 5:46 PM / a day ago

Wal-Mart's Sam's Club to shut stores after "review"

Siddharth Cavale

1 Min Read

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Sam’s Club, a unit of Wal-Mart Stores Inc , closed a series of stores following a review, the membership-only store chain said in a tweet on Thursday.

The tweet came after a series of reports from local news outlets said some Sam's Club stores were closed abruptly on Thursday, with employees learning of the move as they arrived for work. (bit.ly/2DjkkWv)

Earlier in the day Wal-Mart said it would raise entry-level wages for U.S. hourly employees to $11 an hour in February as it benefits from last month’s major overhaul of the U.S. tax code. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

