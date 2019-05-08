Money News
May 8, 2019 / 3:58 PM / Updated an hour ago

Walmart raises U.S. tobacco purchase age to 21 starting in July

1 Min Read

A Walmart sign is pictured at one of their stores in Mexico City, Mexico March 28, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Walmart Inc said on Wednesday it will raise the minimum age to purchase tobacco products, including e-cigarettes, to 21 across its U.S. stores starting July 1.

The retailer will also discontinue the sale of fruit-and dessert-flavored electronic nicotine delivery systems.

Walmart’s move came after it received a letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration a few weeks ago regarding tobacco sales to minors.

Reporting by Nandita Bose in Washington; editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below