Disney animation executive Lasseter takes leave after 'missteps' -memo
November 21, 2017 / 9:02 PM / Updated 8 hours ago

Disney animation executive Lasseter takes leave after 'missteps' -memo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co animation executive John Lasseter told company staff on Tuesday he was taking a six-month leave of absence following what he called “missteps” including unwanted hugs that made employees uncomfortable, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

“I especially want to apologize to anyone who has ever been on the receiving end of an unwanted hug or any other gesture they felt crossed the line in any way, shape, or form,” Lasseter said in the memo. “No matter how benign my intent, everyone has the right to set their own boundaries and have them respected.” Lasseter is chief creative officer of Pixar Animation Studios and Walt Disney Animation Studios.

Disney said in a statement that it appreciated Lasseter’s “candor and sincere apology” and supported his leave of absence. (Reporting by Lisa Richwine)

