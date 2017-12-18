ESPN President John Skipper resigns

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co’s John Skipper on Monday resigned from his role as ESPN president and co-chairman of the Disney Media Networks, citing substance addiction problem.

"I have struggled for many years with a substance addiction. I have decided that the most important thing I can do right now is to take care of my problem," Skipper said in a statement. (es.pn/2kgmnCb)

George Bodenheimer, who was ESPN’s president from 1998 to 2011 and executive chairman until May 2014, will be the acting chairman of the company for the next 90 days, ESPN said in a statement.