HK's Wanda Hotel halts trade pending statement on asset disposal

HONG KONG, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Wanda Hotel Development Co Ltd said on Friday it had requested a trading halt for its shares, pending a statement regarding a “very substantial disposal” by the company.

It gave no further details in its statement.

Wanda Hotel, a unit of Dalian Wanda Group, said this week that it was selling its 60 percent stake in a company that owns the high-profile One Nine Elms project in London for 35.61 million pounds ($49 million). (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)