Central African Republic war crimes suspect to appear in court Friday

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - A man suspected of war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Central African Republic (CAR), including murder, deportation and torture of Muslims, will have his initial appearance at the International Criminal Court on Friday, the tribunal said.

Alfred Yekatom, a sitting member of the CAR parliament who was transferred to the Hague on Sunday, will not be expected to enter a plea, but will have an opportunity to make a statement if he wishes.