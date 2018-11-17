World News
November 17, 2018 / 6:16 PM / Updated an hour ago

Suspect from Central African Republic handed to Hague war crimes court

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - A war crimes suspect wanted for alleged atrocities against Muslims in the Central African Republic has been detained and handed over to a tribunal in the Netherlands, the court said on Saturday.

Christian militias under Alfred Yekatom, a sitting member of parliament once nicknamed “Rambo”, were found by a United Nations commission of inquiry to have carried out war crimes and crimes against humanity by targeting the CAR’s Muslim population.

Reporting by Stephanie van den Berg; Writing by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

