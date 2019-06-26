Top News
June 26, 2019 / 10:33 AM / Updated an hour ago

ICC prosecutor asks to open an investigation on Bangladesh, Myanmar

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The International Criminal Court building is seen in The Hague, Netherlands, January 16, 2019. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw/File photo

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court took the next step toward opening a full investigation into alleged crimes against the Rohingya people who were driven from Myanmar to Bangladesh, a statement from the prosecutor said on Wednesday.

After opening a preliminary inquiry in September 2018, the prosecutor said “she will submit a request for an authorisation to open an investigation into this situation.”

Although Myanmar is not a member of the court, the ICC has already determined it has jurisdiction over possible crimes in the region, due to the cross-border nature of the alleged crime of deportation and because Bangladesh is a member.

Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below