FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Warburg Pincus to buy 43 percent in Tata Tech for $360 million
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
North Korea
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
Technology
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money News
June 15, 2017 / 12:13 PM / 2 months ago

Warburg Pincus to buy 43 percent in Tata Tech for $360 million

1 Min Read

A private security guard stands at the exit gate of the headquarters of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in Mumbai, India October 13, 2016.Shailesh Andrade/File Photo

MUMBAI (Reuters) - An affiliate of private equity firm Warburg Pincus will buy an about 43 percent stake in Indian engineering outsourcing provider Tata Technologies Ltd for $360 million.

Warburg will buy an about 30 percent stake from Tata Motors and its subsidiary, Sheba Properties Ltd, and another 13 percent held by Tata Capital in Tata Technologies, Tata Motors said in a statement on Thursday.

Tata Motors and affiliates of Tata Group will continue to own about 43 percent of Tata Technologies, while the company's management team and other shareholders will own the remainder, it added.

"The partial divestment is part of Tata Motors' plan to strategically monetize part of the value created while also including a valuable partner, together with whom the Company can excel its next phase of growth," Tata Motors group finance chief C. Ramakrishnan said in the statement.

Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; editing by Devidutta Tripathy and Amrutha Gayathri

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.